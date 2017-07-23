White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, celebrity chef Paula Dean roots for her husband, Michael Groover, after he made the final round of the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Groover competed against 152 other entrants but did not win. The competition was a facet of the Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip poses at the transom of a replica of Ernest Hemingway's fishing boat Pilar in Key West, Fla. Filip of Fayetteville, Texas, won the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest, beating 152 other entrants at Sloppy Joe's Bar. Filip discovered the replica and chartered it to cruise to Key West from Miami with some of his supporters.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip, left, is congratulated by Fred Johnson, right, and other previous winners of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Filip, of Fayetteville, Texas, won the 2017 contest late Saturday on his seventh attempt. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West during the 1930s and the competition was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017 photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip, center, gets congratulatory smooches from Charlie Boice, left, and Dave Hemingway, right, after winning the 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Boice was the 2015 winner and Dave Hemingway, no relation to Ernest Hemingway, won in 2016. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West during the 1930s and the competition was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip, center, is amid his supporters after leaving the stage during the final round of the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. Filip, of Fayetteville, Texas, won the 2017 contest on his seventh attempt. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West during the 1930s and the competition was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days Festival that ends Sunday, July 23.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Richard Filip poses at the transom of a replica of Ernest Hemingway's fishing boat Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Filip of Fayetteville, Texas, has competed in the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest for seven years and is a semi-finalist among 153 entrants at the 2017 competition staged at Sloppy Joe's Bar during the island city's Hemingway Days festival. Filip discovered the replica and chartered it to sail to Key West from Miami with some of his supporters.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes push fake bulls on wheels through an inn's driveway Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Key West, Fla. Dubbed the Running of the Bulls, the event is an offbeat answer to its namesake in Pamplona, Spain. The activity was part of Key West's Hemingway Days festival that continues through Sunday, July 23. Hemingway lived in Key West in the 1930s.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes push fake bulls on wheels past Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla., during the Running of the Bulls Saturday, July 22, 2017. The offbeat answer to the event's namesake in Pamplona, Spain, the activity was part of Key West's Hemingway Days festival. Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West in the 1930s and the island city's annual festival continues through Sunday, July 23.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Ernest Hemingway look-alikes begin the Running of the Bulls Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Key West, Fla. The offbeat answer to the event's namesake in Pamplona, Spain, the activity was part of Key West's Hemingway Days festival. Hemingway lived in Key West in the 1930s and the island city's annual celebration continues through Sunday, July 23.
Florida Keys News Bureau via AP
