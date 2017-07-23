In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest finalists, from left, Frank Kramer, Michael Groover, husband of Paula Deen, and Joe Maxey gaze at the audience at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 153 entrants, was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s.
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest finalists, from left, Frank Kramer, Michael Groover, husband of Paula Deen, and Joe Maxey gaze at the audience at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 153 entrants, was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman
In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest finalists, from left, Frank Kramer, Michael Groover, husband of Paula Deen, and Joe Maxey gaze at the audience at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 153 entrants, was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman

Celebrities

July 23, 2017 9:25 AM

White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

The Associated Press
KEY WEST, Fla.

A white-bearded Texan has won the Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West, where Ernest Hemingway lived during the 1930s.

Retired real estate franchise owner Richard Filip of Fayetteville, Texas, prevailed Saturday night at Sloppy Joe's Bar, a longtime Hemingway hangout.

The 71-year-old winner piloted a replica of Hemingway's fishing boat Pilar from Miami to Key West before competing and said he shares the author's fondness for fishing, hunting and boating.

Michael Groover of Savannah, Georgia, husband of Paula Deen, finished in the top five as the celebrity chef watched from the audience.

Judged by former winners, the contest attracted 153 entrants and highlighted the annual Hemingway Days festival honoring the author's literary legacy and vigorous Key West lifestyle. The festival ends Sunday evening with a reception at the Hemingway museum.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair 1:34

See Dennis Quaid rock out at the Stanislaus County Fair
Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B 1:25

Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B
Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue 1:48

Badly injured dog saved by Modesto rescue

View More Video