White-bearded Texan wins Hemingway Look-Alike Contest

In this Saturday, July 22, 2017, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, 2017 Hemingway Look-Alike Contest finalists, from left, Frank Kramer, Michael Groover, husband of Paula Deen, and Joe Maxey gaze at the audience at Sloppy Joe's Bar in Key West, Fla. The competition, that attracted 153 entrants, was a part of the island city's annual Hemingway Days festival that ends Sunday, July 23. Ernest Hemingway lived and wrote in Key West during the 1930s. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Andy Newman