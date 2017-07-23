Futuristic NY pier project pits billionaire vs billionaire

This undated artist rendering provided by Pier55 Inc./Heatherwick Studio, shows the proposed redevelopment of Pier 55 in New York City. Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, fashion maven Diane von Furstenberg propose to spend about $200 million transforming Pier 55 on Manhattan's West Side from a bunch of historic piles jutting from the water into a futuristic, undulating park and performance space rising over a cluster of white mushroom-like caissons. Heatherwick Studio via AP Pier55 Inc.