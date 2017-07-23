Celebrities

July 23, 2017 6:28 AM

DIA art exhibit part of reflection on 1967 Detroit riot

The Associated Press
DETROIT

An exhibit on works by artists during the civil rights movement is opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The museum says "Art of Rebellion" runs from Sunday through Oct. 22.

It is part of a community-wide reflection on the 1967 Detroit riot and features 34 paintings, sculptures and photographs mostly by African American artists working both collectively and independently in the 1960s and 1970s.

The exhibition also includes works by artists who were not part of a collective and artists working in later decades who were inspired by art from the civil rights movement.

The exhibit is in collaboration with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. The Wright Museum features a complementary exhibit: "Say It Loud: Art, History, Rebellion."

