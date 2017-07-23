Princes William, Harry remember their final call with Diana

In this photo made available by Kensington Palace from the personal photo album of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, shows the princess and Prince Harry on holiday, and features in the new ITV documentary 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.' Prince William and Prince Harry will pay tribute to their mother, Princess Diana, as the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash approaches in a TV documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy” which will air Monday July 24, 2017 on British TV.

Kensington Palace via AP

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry