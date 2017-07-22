Step by halting step, Nieto walks down aisle with his wife

Two-time Olympic jumper Jamie Nieto, right, who was paralyzed from neck down 15 months ago after a spinal cord injury, pauses for a moment while walking down the aisle with his bride Shevon Stoddart after their wedding ceremony Saturday, July 22, 2017, in El Cajon, Calif. Step by halting step, Nieto made good on his vow to walk his new wife down the aisle of the church and out the door to a waiting limousine. Jae C. Hong AP Photo