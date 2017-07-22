Celebrities

July 22, 2017 12:16 PM

Spielberg debuts action-packed 'Ready Player One' footage

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
SAN DIEGO

Steven Spielberg dives into the world of virtual reality in his adaptation of "Ready Player One." The director unveiled action- and nostalgia-packed footage from the film Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 6,500-person Hall H crowd gave the director a standing ovation and cheered heartily when the first images from the dystopian future world came up on screen, and even more so when The Iron Giant popped up.

Author Ernest Cline said he learned how to be a storyteller because of Spielberg. Spielberg said he liked the idea of doing a flash forward and flash back in the film, although he said that when he first read the book, his first thought was that they were going to need a younger director.

"Ready Player One" opens in March 2018.

