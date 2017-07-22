More than 90 hospitalized during Chance the Rapper show

FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Chance the Rapper performs on stage at the Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, London. Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper. Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said Saturday, July 22 that officers made 50 underage drinking referrals Friday at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre. Most of those charged were issued a summons to appear in court. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening. Photo by Joel Ryan