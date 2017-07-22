Country singer Scotty McCreery cited for handgun at airport

FILE - In this April 2, 2017 file photo Scotty McCreery arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. McCreery has been cited after authorities say he had a loaded handgun with him in Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Authorities told local media organizations that they found a loaded 9 millimeter handgun in McCreery's backpack at a security checkpoint on July 13. He told authorities he had been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out. Photo by Jordan Strauss