'Teen Wolf' cast makes special appearance for Make-A-Wish

Sydney Lang, 16, of Edmonton, Alberta, seated center, poses with cast members from "Teen Wolf" during a meet-and-greet arranged by the Make-A-Wish Foundation on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 21, 2017, in San Diego. Pictured from front row left, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Charlie Carver, Tyler Posey and Khylin Rhambo, and from back row left are Cody Christian, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry. Sandy Cohen AP Photo