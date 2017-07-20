The Latest: Dali's claimed daughter relieved but nervous

In this photo taken on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, Pilar Abel, poses for a photograph after a news conference in Madrid, where she claimed to be the daughter of eccentric artist Salvador Dali. 61-year old tarot card reader, Abel claims that her mother had an affair with Salvador Dali while working as a domestic helper in the northeastern Spanish town of Figueres, where the artist was born and lived with his Russian wife Gala. After two decades of court battles, a Madrid judge granted Abel a DNA test to find out whether her allegations are true, and the exhumation is scheduled to begin Thursday night. Francisco Seco AP Photo