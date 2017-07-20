Celebrities

July 20, 2017 4:58 AM

Florida house where OJ Simpson lived listed for $1.3 million

The Associated Press
MIAMI

What happened to the Florida home where O.J. Simpson lived with his children after his acquittal in the death of his ex-wife and her friend?

The 4,148 square-foot (385 sq. meter) home is currently on the market for nearly $1.3 million.

Simpson bought the home south of Miami in 2000. The former NFL player was acquitted in 1995 for the fatal stabbings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Simpson lived in the home with children Sydney and Justin until his 2008 conviction in an armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas.

Oscar Ramirez, real estate agent for the current owner, tells the SunSentinel the "all new" house has been on the market for seven months. JPMorgan Chase Bank foreclosed on the home in 2012.

Simpson's parole hearing is Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trying Nutcher's new cold brew coffee milk

Trying Nutcher's new cold brew coffee milk 0:55

Trying Nutcher's new cold brew coffee milk
How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language 1:23

How to properly fit a life jacket in English and Spanish language
Here's what Oroville Dam spillway repair work looks like as we pass mid-July 2:18

Here's what Oroville Dam spillway repair work looks like as we pass mid-July

View More Video