British actor stranded for 3 days after fall in Thailand

British actor Paul Nicholls is cared for by medical staff at the Samui Hospital, Thursday, July 20, 2017, on the tourist island of Koh Samui, Southern Thailand. Nicholls, who starred in the EastEnders soap opera, was rescued on July 13, 2017, on Thailand's resort island of Koh Samui after being stranded for three days after he fell down a waterfall and broke his kneecap. Sitthiporg Charoenjai AP Photo