Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 1968 file photo, Southern California's O.J. Simpson 32) runs against California during a college football game in Los Angeles. Simpson won the Heisman Trophy at Southern California in 1968. Simpson will have a lot going for him when he asks state parole board members Thursday, July 20, 2017, to release him after serving more than eight years for an ill-fated bid to retrieve sports memorabilia.