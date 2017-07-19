Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, wait for the start of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, wait for the start of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers 113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, wait for the start of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers 113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

Celebrities

July 19, 2017 6:23 AM

Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de France

The Associated Press
SERRE-CHEVALIER, France

Green jersey holder Marcel Kittel has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing during the first climb of Stage 17 in the Alps.

TV footage showed Kittel being treated by the race doctor, with blood dripping on his right leg. The German sprinter won five stages this year.

Kittel, who had already endured a bad day in the previous stage and had his lead in the best sprinter's classification cut to 29 points, crashed after about 20 kilometers Wednesday. He had to change his bike before calling it quits moments later.

Australian rider Michael Matthews is now the favorite to win the green jersey in Paris on Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old

Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old 0:27

Crash simulation of wreck that killed 9-month-old
Rare eastern black rhino gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo 1:42

Rare eastern black rhino gives birth at Cincinnati Zoo
Watch trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford 2:33

Watch trailer for 'Blade Runner 2049' starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford

View More Video