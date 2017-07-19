Marcel Kittel abandons Tour de France

Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, France's Warren Barguil, wearing the best climber's dotted jersey, and Germany's Marcel Kittel, wearing the best sprinter's green jersey, wait for the start of the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 183 kilometers

113.7 miles) with start in La Mure and finish in Serre-Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 19, 2017.