Britain's Prince William, left and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, have arrived with their children, Prince George, second left and Princess Charlotte, at Tegel airport in Berlin, Wednesday, July 19, 2017. They arrived for a three- days-visit to Germany. William and Kate are scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg as well as Berlin. They arrived in Germany after a visit to Poland. dpa via AP Bernd Von Jutrczenka

July 19, 2017 3:22 AM

Britain's Prince William and family start visit to Germany

BERLIN

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Berlin with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the second leg of a European trip that comes as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.

Prince William and his wife, Kate, held their children by the hand as they disembarked from their plane Wednesday at the German capital's Tegel airport.

The royal couple were due to have lunch with Chancellor Angela Merkel at the chancellery, as well as visiting the Brandenburg Gate — the city's signature landmark — and the nearby memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

William and Kate are also scheduled to visit Heidelberg and Hamburg during three days in Germany. They arrived after a visit to Poland.

