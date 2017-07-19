Celebrities

July 19, 2017 3:17 AM

BBC forced to disclose salaries of top-earning stars

The Associated Press
LONDON

The publicly funded BBC has published the names and salaries of its highest-earning actors and presenters, revealing that its best-paid star, radio host Chris Evans, earns more than 2.2 million pounds ($2.9 million) a year.

The list published Wednesday shows that the BBC pays 96 people at least 150,000 pounds ($195,000) a year, more than Britain's prime minister.

The salaries are published in bands, rather than as exact figures. Former "Top Gear" host Evans gets between 2.2 million pounds and 2.25 million pounds, while "Match of the Day" host Gary Lineker receives between 1.75 million pounds and 1.8 million pounds.

Two-thirds of the top earners are men, and the highest-paid woman earns less than a quarter of Evans' salary.

The broadcaster was ordered by Britain's government to publish the salaries.

