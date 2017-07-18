FILE - In this July 23, 2016 file photo, Dorian Black, left, dressed as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield, dressed as Spider-Man appear outside during Comic-Con International in San Diego. The annual pop-culture celebration kicks off Wednesday night with a preview of the San Diego Convention Center’s showroom floor. Four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings begin on Thursday.
FILE - In this July 23, 2016 file photo, Dorian Black, left, dressed as Batman and Kyle Blankenfield, dressed as Spider-Man appear outside during Comic-Con International in San Diego. The annual pop-culture celebration kicks off Wednesday night with a preview of the San Diego Convention Center’s showroom floor. Four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings begin on Thursday. Photo by Al Powers
July 18, 2017 10:24 PM

Comic-Con blasts into San Diego with movies, games, shows

By SANDY COHEN AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES

Calling all superheroes, sci-fi fans and genre lovers of all kinds: Comic-Con is here.

The annual pop-culture celebration kicks off Wednesday night with a preview of the San Diego Convention Center's showroom floor. Four days of panels, presentations, screenings and autograph signings begin on Thursday. The sold-out event is expected to draw more than 130,000 attendees.

Netflix is making a splashy presence at the event with several anticipated properties, including "Stranger Things 2," the new original series "Marvel's The Defenders" and the Will Smith fantasy film "Bright."

HBO will have "Game of Thrones" and "Westworld," which received 22 Emmy nominations last week. Warner Bros. will present details about "Justice League," ''Blade Runner 2049" and Steven Spielberg's adaptation of "Ready Player One."

Fox and Marvel Studios also plan presentations.

