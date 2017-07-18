Auction of Madonna's panties, love letter from Tupac halted

FILE- In this July 11, 2017 file photo, Madonna, left, sits with her adopted children David, Stella and Mercy, at the opening of The Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, located at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in the city of Blantyre, Malawi. A New York judge on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, has stopped an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from her former boyfriend, the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing strands of her hair. AP Photo Thoko Chikondi, File)