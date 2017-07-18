FILE- This Sunday, July 2, 2017, file photo provided by the Jefferson County Sheriff shows Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes. A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper and convicted felon, Hampton, who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard's guns matched a shell casing found at the scene. No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, which left more than two dozen people injured.
July 18, 2017 5:42 PM

Bodyguard's gun linked to shooting at rapper's Arkansas show

By KELLY P. KISSEL Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A bodyguard has been charged with illegally providing a firearm to the rapper who was performing when gunfire broke out at an Arkansas nightclub, while federal officials say one of the guard's guns matched a shell casing found at the scene.

No one has been charged in the July 1 shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge, which left 28 injured. Kentrell Gwynn was in Little Rock federal court Tuesday on a preliminary charge of providing a firearm to Ricky Hampton, a Memphis, Tennessee, rapper and convicted felon who performs as Finese2Tymes.

Gwynn is also accused of providing armed security to a convicted felon and conspiracy. Gwynn told a federal agent he was armed that night but did not shoot at anyone.

Hampton appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges unrelated to the shooting.

