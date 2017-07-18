Celebrities

July 18, 2017 6:19 AM

Singer Zac Brown sees paralyzed boy in Philadelphia hospital

The Associated Press
Singer Zac Brown visited a boy who missed the band's latest Philadelphia concert after the boy was paralyzed in a swimming pool accident.

Seventeen-year-old Thomas Schoettle (SHET'-tel) hit his head and injured his neck after diving into the pool last month. He missed Brown's concert on Saturday, so Brown flew to Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital in Malvern for a visit Sunday.

Brown spent about 30 minutes with the boy after reading a Facebook post from a family friend describing Schoettle's injury, and how he would miss the concert as a result.

Schoettle says there was "no singing, we just talked." Brown autographed several items for the boy, visited with hospital staff and gave Schoettle tickets to next year's show.

The boy's family says he's expected to make a slow, but full, recovery.

