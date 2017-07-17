FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2013, file photo, Speck Mellencamp, center, leaves the Monroe County Jail after being booked in and bonded out of jail in Bloomington, Ind. Police say 22-year-old Mellencamp, a son of rock star John Mellencamp, was arrested early Sunday, July 16, 2017, after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant.
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2013, file photo, Speck Mellencamp, center, leaves the Monroe County Jail after being booked in and bonded out of jail in Bloomington, Ind. Police say 22-year-old Mellencamp, a son of rock star John Mellencamp, was arrested early Sunday, July 16, 2017, after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant. The Herald-Times via AP, File Chris Howell
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2013, file photo, Speck Mellencamp, center, leaves the Monroe County Jail after being booked in and bonded out of jail in Bloomington, Ind. Police say 22-year-old Mellencamp, a son of rock star John Mellencamp, was arrested early Sunday, July 16, 2017, after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant. The Herald-Times via AP, File Chris Howell

Celebrities

July 17, 2017 10:14 PM

Mellencamp son Speck arrested after fight in Indiana

The Associated Press
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.

A son of rock star John Mellencamp has been arrested in Indiana on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.

Police say 22-year-old Speck Mellencamp was arrested early Sunday after he and his 23-year-old brother, Hud, were involved in a fight outside a Bloomington restaurant.

Police say Speck Mellencamp was "very belligerent and uncooperative" with officers and medical personnel trying to treat him for injuries at the scene and at a hospital.

He was released on bond. Mellencamp's attorney declined comment.

Hud Mellencamp told police a man attacked him. The Herald-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2tjodcd ) he suffered a scratch on his neck and a small cut on his nose.

After a 2013 fight, the brothers were charged with felony battery. Speck Mellencamp served 96 hours in jail.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Stanislaus County Fair

Stanislaus County Fair 1:49

Stanislaus County Fair
Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres 1:04

Crash kills motorcyclist in Ceres
Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe 1:08

Walking at night? Here’s how to stay safe

View More Video