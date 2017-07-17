FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo attend the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The hosts of CNN's "New Day" have vastly different social media approaches, with Camerota recently leaving Twitter entirely and her co-host Cuomo keeping up his online profile and engaging with fans and critics, including on occasion President Donald Trump.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo attend the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The hosts of CNN's "New Day" have vastly different social media approaches, with Camerota recently leaving Twitter entirely and her co-host Cuomo keeping up his online profile and engaging with fans and critics, including on occasion President Donald Trump. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo attend the 10th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The hosts of CNN's "New Day" have vastly different social media approaches, with Camerota recently leaving Twitter entirely and her co-host Cuomo keeping up his online profile and engaging with fans and critics, including on occasion President Donald Trump. Photo by Charles Sykes

Celebrities

July 17, 2017 4:37 AM

The CNN couple that no longer tweets together

By DAVID BAUDER AP Television Writer
NEW YORK

Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo are the CNN couple that no longer tweets together.

The two anchors share a desk on CNN's "New Day" each morning but have vastly different philosophies on social media.

Camerota publicly broke with Twitter this week, saying she's closing her account because the anger she sees there every day grosses her out.

Meanwhile, Cuomo happily dives right in. He relishes online battles with everyone from fellow Twitter fan President Donald Trump to anonymous trolls. He says there's nothing wrong with Camerota's analysis. But, he tweeted, "I ain't going nowhere."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Modesto teen tells story of three-story fall off Knights Ferry cliff

Modesto teen tells story of three-story fall off Knights Ferry cliff 2:17

Modesto teen tells story of three-story fall off Knights Ferry cliff
Look inside the glamping tents at Bear Valley Mountain Resort 1:02

Look inside the glamping tents at Bear Valley Mountain Resort
Hefty salaries and lavish benefits: Why it pays (handsomely) to work for MID 1:29

Hefty salaries and lavish benefits: Why it pays (handsomely) to work for MID

View More Video