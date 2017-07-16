Bob Wolff, versatile and longtime sportscaster, dies at 96

FILE - In this Friday, April 26, 2013 file photo, former Washington Senators broadcaster Bob Wolff waves to the crowd during a pre-game ceremony to honor him, before a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the Cincinnati Reds at Nationals Park in Washington. Bob Wolff, the only sportscaster to call play-by-play of championships in all four major North American professional team sports, has died, Saturday, July 15, 2017. He was 96. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo