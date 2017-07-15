Scholar traces origins of Midwest 'flyover country' derision

A new book examines literary, cultural and historical factors that led to lasting impressions of the Midwest as "flyover country."
University of South Dakota professor Jon Lauck says the region's isolationist tendencies after World War II were out of sync with the rest of the country.
Lauck also says intellectuals' increasing hostility to the Midwest discouraged some writers from telling the region's stories while others who tried weren't taken seriously.
Lauck finished the book before the election of President Donald Trump, but says Trump as a candidate spoke to alienation that people in the country's interior are feeling.
Lauck's book, "From Warm Center to Ragged Edge," was published last month by University of Iowa Press.
The title references a description of the Midwest in F. Scott Fitzgerald's "Great Gatsby."
Comments