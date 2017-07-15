Astronaut Buzz Aldrin rolls out the red carpet for Mars

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2014, file photo, Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon, speaks on the campus of Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. Aldrin is hosting a gala for his nonprofit space education foundation, ShareSpace Foundation, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday, July 15, 2017. The event will raise money and commemorate the 48th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission. Steven Senne, File AP Photo