Home of black banker pushed for historical designation

In a July 6, 2017 photo, Mabel Smith, the owner of this home at 4423 Craddock Avenue in Baltimore, stands by the house that once belonged to Harry O. Wilson Sr., a prominent African American banker in the early part of the 20th century. Smith bought the home in the 1990s and spent years restoring it. Baltimore's Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation on Tuesday, July 11 recommended the City Council approve a measure to designate Wilson's former home at 4423 Craddock Ave. a historic landmark. The Baltimore Sun via AP Barbara Haddock Taylor