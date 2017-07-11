FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017, file photo, Steven Levenson poses in the press room the award for best book of a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 11, that “Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window” will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a “behind the scenes” account, the book was written by the creative team of Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017, file photo, Steven Levenson poses in the press room the award for best book of a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 11, that “Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window” will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a “behind the scenes” account, the book was written by the creative team of Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Photo by Evan Agostini
FILE - In this Sunday, June 11, 2017, file photo, Steven Levenson poses in the press room the award for best book of a musical for "Dear Evan Hansen" at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 11, that “Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window” will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a “behind the scenes” account, the book was written by the creative team of Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Photo by Evan Agostini

Celebrities

July 11, 2017 4:24 AM

Book on making of 'Dear Evan Hansen' coming in November

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

The publishers of a best-seller about the making of "Hamilton" are hoping for similar luck with another prize-winning musical, "Dear Evan Hansen."

Grand Central Publishing told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window" will be released Nov. 21. Billed as a "behind-the-scenes" account, the book was written by the creative team of Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The wrenching musical about loneliness, teen angst and suicide won six Tony Awards in June, including best book of a musical for Levenson and best score for Pasek and Paul. The book will include personal memories, photographs, unreleased lyrics and the "Dear Evan Hansen" libretto.

Last year, Grand Central published "Hamilton: The Revolution," featuring commentary from the show's creator and star, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle 1:01

In the distance, Wall fire presents swirling, dangerous spectacle
Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto 1:34

Watch as new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance in Modesto
Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant 0:31

Watch surveillance video of woman vandalizing Turlock restaurant

View More Video