Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 10, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 10, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo
Revellers run in front of Fuente Ymbro's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 10, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo

Celebrities

July 09, 2017 11:39 PM

Spain's running of the bulls: 2 injured, no gorings on Day 4

The Associated Press
PAMPLONA, Spain

Officials in Spain say that at least two people have been injured but no one has been gored in the fourth running of the bulls at Pamplona's San Fermin festival.

Red Cross spokesman Jose Aldaba says that both have been taken to a hospital but neither is in serious condition.

Monday's run along the 930-yard (850-meter) cobbled-street course lasted 2 minutes, 19 seconds, one of the fastest so far. Five people— four Americans and a Spaniard— have been gored since the runs started Friday.

In the bull runs, hundreds of people test their bravery and speed to dash through the streets with six fighting bulls without getting gored.

The nine-day fiesta became world famous with Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock house fire injures resident

Turlock house fire injures resident 0:56

Turlock house fire injures resident
Sheriff Department responds to biker fight 1:04

Sheriff Department responds to biker fight
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

View More Video