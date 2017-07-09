Old German caves, Poland silver mines make UN heritage list

In this undated photo provided by UNESCO, the Cinema Impero in the Eritrea capital city Asmara, which formed part of the country's application to be named a UNESCO World Heritage city. Eritrean officials on Saturday July 8, 2017, claimed "victory" after the UNESCO World Heritage Committee unanimously decided to put the African nation's capital city of Asmara onto the World Heritage list, citing 19th and early 20th century modernist architecture, designed by colonial-era Italian architects and immersed in an African highland environment. UNESCO via AP Edward Denison