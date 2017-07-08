Florida divers, snorkelers submerge for reef music festival

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, Mariah Reynolds pretends to play a local artist's musical instrument sculpture Saturday, July 8, 2017, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Big Pine Key, Fla. The event at Looe Key Reef attracted about 400 divers and snorkelers who got wet to listen to a Keys radio station's special four-hour broadcast with music as well as coral reef conservation announcements piped beneath the sea. Florida Keys News Bureau via AP Bob Care