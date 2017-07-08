Eritrea's capital added to UNESCO World Heritage list

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Sept. 23, 2011, President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea addresses the 66th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. Eritrean officials on Saturday claimed "victory" after the UNESCO World Heritage Committee unanimously decided to put the African nation's capital city of Asmara onto the World Heritage list, despite widespread criticism of hte government and of Afwerki's rule. Jason DeCrow, FILE AP Photo