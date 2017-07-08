Celebrities

July 08, 2017 3:36 AM

Acrobat plummets to death in rock music festival in Madrid

The Associated Press
MADRID

Event organizers say an acrobat fell to his death during a rock music festival in Madrid on Friday night.

The organizers of the Mad Cool festival expressed their condolences to the acrobat's family in a statement Saturday, saying they "regret the terrible accident."

Spanish national television shows images of what appears to be the acrobat falling from a box suspended several meters in the air.

The organizers say they decided not to cancel the performance by American rock group Green Day following the accident "for security reasons."

Green Day later wrote on Twitter that "we just got off stage at Mad Cool Festival to disturbing news. A very brave artist named Pedro lost his life tonight in a tragic accident."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire 1:15

Two young children and mother safely evacuated from adjoining house fire
Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack

View More Video