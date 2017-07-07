In this Thursday July 6, 2017 photo, Alicia Cano waits outside for the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one location at the Dallas Museum of the Art in Dallas. The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist.
In this Thursday July 6, 2017 photo, Alicia Cano waits outside for the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one location at the Dallas Museum of the Art in Dallas. The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tailyr Irvine
In this Thursday July 6, 2017 photo, Alicia Cano waits outside for the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one location at the Dallas Museum of the Art in Dallas. The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tailyr Irvine

Celebrities

July 07, 2017 5:31 PM

Frida Kahlo look-alikes attempt to break record in Dallas

The Associated Press
DALLAS

With unibrows and flowers in their hair, more than 1,000 people came to a Dallas museum dressed as Frida Kahlo as part of an attempt to set a record.

The Dallas Museum of Art says more than 5,000 people attended the celebration Thursday night marking the 110th birthday of the artist.

The museum, which partnered with the Latino Center for Leadership Development for the attempt, said evidence will be submitted to Guinness World Records next week and the review process will take up to 12 weeks.

Participants were asked to create a unibrow, put flowers in their hair, wear a red or pink shawl and a flower-printed dress.

The museum is currently featuring an exhibition called "Mexico 1900-1950: Diego Rivera, Frida Kahlo, Jose Clemente Orozco, and the Avant-Garde."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter 1:06

Turlock Gospel Mission to provide array of services for the homeless at year-round shelter
Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack 1:42

Modesto's Chris Murphy Describes Alleged Road Rage Attack
Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board 1:16

Watch relentless rattlesnake swim to boat in Folsom Lake, attempt to get on board

View More Video