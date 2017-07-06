Spain's running of the bulls: Firecracker kicks off fiesta

People celebrate during the launch of the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2017 San Fermin Fiestas, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Revelers from around the world kick off the festival with a messy party in the Pamplona town square, one day before the first of eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo