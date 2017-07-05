British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.
British rider Mark Cavendish speaks to reporters after pulling out of the race with broken shoulder prior to the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 160.5 kilometers 99.7 miles) with start in Vittel and finish in La Planche des Belles Filles, France, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Cavendish sustained the injury in a crash Tuesday for which Peter Sagan was disqualified.

Aru beats Froome in first mountain stage of Tour

By JOHN LEICESTER AP Sports Writer
CHAMPAGNEY, France

In an impressive show of strength, Italy's Fabio Aru has beaten three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome to the top of the first mountain climb of this year's race, winning Stage 5.

Aru powered away from Froome and other top riders with a burst of acceleration on the sharp ascent to the Planche des Belles Filles ski station and clung on to the finish.

Dan Martin of the Quickstep team was second, with Froome third. Froome still rode well enough to take the race leader's yellow jersey off the shoulders of his teammate Geraint Thomas, who couldn't stay with the leaders on the ascent, which was made doubly punishing by the hot temperatures.

