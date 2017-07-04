Erie Canal concerts continue to celebrate 200th anniversary

A series of concerts along the Erie Canal to mark its 200th anniversary is continuing.
The Albany Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform Tuesday night in Amsterdam at Riverlink Park. The Mohawk Valley concert comes 200 years after the ceremonial start of construction of the canal, on July 4, 1817. The 363-mile (584-kilometer) canal opened in 1825.
The Albany Symphony Orchestra is performing seven world premieres along the canal through July 8 in a series of concerts called Water Music New York.
The orchestra will play later this week in Little Falls, Baldwinsville, Brockport and Lockport.
