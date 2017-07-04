Celebrities

July 04, 2017 5:23 AM

New York state's official Fourth fete slated in Albany

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Twenty people from 17 countries will be naturalized as U.S. citizens at New York state's official Fourth of July celebration in Albany.

The swearing-in ceremony is one of more than 65 around the country. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services says nearly 15,000 people will become U.S. citizens at Fourth of July events.

The afternoon slate of events at the Empire State Plaza includes performances by the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band and the rock band Tonic.

The annual Independence Day event draws more than 20,000 people and features dozens of food and craft vendors, activities for children, and a big fireworks display after dark.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Storage unit fire

Storage unit fire 1:18

Storage unit fire
Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead 0:47

Stabbing in Modesto leaves one dead
Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

View More Video

Entertainment Videos