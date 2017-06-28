Celebrities

June 28, 2017 11:24 PM

Real estate executive quits New York City mayoral race

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A millionaire real estate executive challenging incumbent New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for office has unexpectedly dropped out of the race.

Republican Paul Massey had been rivaling the Democratic mayor in fundraising, but cited the main reason for his withdrawal on Wednesday was the cost of running against an incumbent.

Massey's departure from the Republican primary leaves Staten Island Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis as the front-runner to win the nomination and challenge de Blasio in the 2017 general election.

Massey suspended his campaign hours after appearing at a Wednesday breakfast debate with Malliotakis, where he claimed the city's low crime statistics had been "fudged."

Massey says he had decided to drop out in recent weeks and told his some of his staff Tuesday about the planned withdrawal.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry

Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry 1:59

Woman dies after falling into Stanislaus River in Knights Ferry
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Gas leak in Turlock 0:21

Gas leak in Turlock

View More Video

Entertainment Videos