AP PHOTOS: Students soar at rigorous dance school

In this May 25, 2017 photo, Ballet Tech high school student Johnson Guo, center, participates in a ballet class in New York. Ballet Tech provides tuition-free dance training along with academics for students in grades 4 through 8, with about 50 fourth-graders admitted each year out of the thousands who audition.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this May 25, 2017 photo, Ballet Tech's Megan Eng, second from right, and sophomore classmates listen to instruction during class in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this May 25, 2017 photo, ninth graders at New York's Ballet Tech public school work in the dance studio. From left to right are: Diana Park, Allison Lee, Michelle Kong, and Tobi Lee.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this May 25, 2017 photo, Jacky Zhen, left, and Aqeel Haynes follow the instructions of choreographer Laura Careless, right, during a rehearsal of her piece "The Wild Current," at the Ballet Tech public school in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 8, 2017 photo, Eliot Feld, left, the co-founder and artistic director of the Ballet Tech public school, offers a critique to students rehearsing his piece, "The Jig Is Up," at the Joyce Theater in New York. Feld founded Ballet Tech to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, high school students at Ballet Tech rehearse "The Jig Is Up," at the Joyce Theater in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 7, 2017 photo, middle school students at Ballet Tech rehearse "Meshugana Dance," the day before starting four days of performances at the Joyce Theater in New York. The school is a full-service Public School for Dance in grades 4 through 8, with about 50 fourth-graders admitted each year out of the thousands who audition.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 7, 2017 photo, Ballet Tech public school eighth grader D-Lonzo Callwood performs in "Meshugana Dance," at New York's Joyce Theater. Ballet Tech provides tuition-free dance training along with academics for students in grades 4 through 8, with about 50 fourth-graders admitted each year out of the thousands who audition.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, Jordan Miles and Asia You, tenth grade dance students at Ballet Tech, perform "The Jig Is Up," with schoolmates at the Joyce Theater in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 8, 2017 photo, Ballet Tech eighth grader Kayla Tran, center, performs "The Wild Current," with high schoolers Jaya Collins, left, and Rashel Orellana at the Joyce Theater in New York. The piece was choreographed by teacher Laura Careless.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 8, 2017 photo, ballerinas, from left, Joyce Ha, Asia Yiu, Megan Eng, and Tobi Lee perform "Pointing, " choreographed by Eliot Feld, at the Joyce Theater in New York. Feld founded Ballet Tech to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 8, 2017 photo, Ballet Tech middle schoolers perform "Upside Dance" at the Joyce Theater in New York.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
In this June 8, 2017 photo, high school junior Johnson Guo, center, and classmates leave New York's Joyce Theater after performing in Ballet Tech's end-of-year Kids Dance program.
Mark Lennihan
AP Photo
