In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, high school students at Ballet Tech, New York City's Public School for Dance, perform "The Jig Is Up" at the Joyce Theater. The piece was choreographed by Eliot Feld, who founded Ballet Tech to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics.
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, high school students at Ballet Tech, New York City's Public School for Dance, perform "The Jig Is Up" at the Joyce Theater. The piece was choreographed by Eliot Feld, who founded Ballet Tech to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics. Mark Lennihan AP Photo
In this Thursday, June 8, 2017 photo, high school students at Ballet Tech, New York City's Public School for Dance, perform "The Jig Is Up" at the Joyce Theater. The piece was choreographed by Eliot Feld, who founded Ballet Tech to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics. Mark Lennihan AP Photo

Celebrities

June 28, 2017 6:49 AM

AP PHOTOS: Students soar at rigorous dance school

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Wednesday is the last day of School for New York City public school students, but students in the rigorous Ballet Tech dance program will be back for a four-week summer session July 10.

Ballet Tech was founded by choreographer Eliot Feld to provide tuition-free dance training along with academics.

The school is a full-service Public School for Dance in grades four through eight, with about 50 fourth-graders admitted each year out of the thousands who audition.

Many of the students travel from the Bronx or Queens to attend the school near Union Square in Manhattan.

High school students continue studying dance at Ballet Tech while taking academic classes at the Professional Performing Arts School in midtown Manhattan, a selective public high school.

Some Ballet Tech alumni have gone on to careers in dance. Graduate Spartak Hoxha, for instance, is a member of New York City Ballet's corps de ballet.

Ballet Tech students perform at the Kids Dance series at the Joyce Theater in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood each June.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June

Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June 0:13

Watch the Sierra snowmelt from January to June
What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse' 2:03

What you need to know about the coming 'Great American Eclipse'
Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking 3:29

Florida police officer fines black man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking

View More Video

Entertainment Videos