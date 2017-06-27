Celebrities

June 27, 2017 11:24 PM

Castle in New York's Central Park to undergo $6M restoration

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

An iconic castle in New York City's Central Park is set to undergo a $6 million restoration this fall.

NY1 television reports (http://bit.ly/2tjADA6 ) Belvedere Castle, a 19th century centerpiece of the park and one of its most visited sites, will be cleaned and waterproofed later this year. The Central Park Conservancy says it also will install a new drainage system and rejuvenate the original wood designs of the castle's pavilions.

Chief landscape architect Christopher Nolan says the castle was last restored in 1983. He says it was a flagship effort in restoring the park, but Belvedere Castle has not had a similar restoration undertaking since that time.

Officials say they also plan to add new playground equipment to the Billy Johnson Playground on the eastern side of the park.

