FILE: (L-r) Professor McGonagall (MAGGIE SMITH), Professor Sprout (MIRIAM MARGOLYES), Professor Dumbeldore (RICHARD HARRIS) and Professor Snape (ALAN RICKMAN) in Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.' Photo: Peter Mountain
June 26, 2017 10:06 AM

JK Rowling marks 20 years since Harry Potter appeared

The Associated Press
LONDON

Wizarding legend Harry Potter's tale has turned 20.

Author J.K. Rowling's first novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, was published in Britain on June 26, 1997.

Since then, it has sold more than 450 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 79 languages. The books' magical world has inspired multiple films, spinoffs, memorabilia and amusement park attractions. The White Elephant Cafe, the Edinburgh spot where Rowling wrote the first book, has become an international tourist destination.

"20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others," Rowling tweeted. "It's been wonderful. Thank you."

Rowling's publisher, Bloomsbury, will release four new editions of the book, one for each house at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry, in honor of the anniversary.

