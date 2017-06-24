Writer sues Tupac filmmakers, alleges copyright infringement

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles. A music journalist has filed an infringement lawsuit against the creators of the new Tupac Shakur biopic, claiming that portions of the film are based on his interviews with the late rapper. Plantiff Kevin Powell claims in documents filed Friday, June 23, 2017 that “All Eyez On Me” borrows from articles he wrote and interviews he had done with Shakur in the 1990s for Vibe magazine. Frank Wiese, File AP Photo