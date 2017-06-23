For 'Okja,' growing a GMO pig from page to screen

This image released by Netflix shows Seo-Hyun Ahn as Mija and the character Okja in a scene from "Okja." The genetically modified pig of Boon Joon-ho’s “Okja” is 8-feet tall, 13 feet-long and weighs six tons. It looks most like a hippo, but it has big floppy dog ears and moves a little like an elephant Netflix via AP)