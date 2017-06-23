Celebrities

June 23, 2017 5:52 AM

Mary Valastro, mother of 'Cake Boss' star, dies at 69

The Associated Press
HOBOKEN, N.J.

The mother of "Cake Boss" reality star Buddy Valastro has died. Mary Valastro was 69 years old.

He announced on Instagram on Thursday that his mother's "battle with ALS has ended." He wrote that she is no longer suffering and he hopes that "she's dancing to 'I Will Survive' with my dad."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS and Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurological disorder that affects the nerves controlling voluntary muscle movement.

Mary Valastro was born in Italy in 1948 and immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was 6, settling in Hoboken, New Jersey. She married Bartolo Valastro in 1965, shortly after buying Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken. They had five children.

Buddy Valastro took over the bakery in 1994. It will be closed Tuesday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare

Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare 0:50

Planned Parenthood supporters react against Senate bill to repeal Obamacare
Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor 0:46

Watch NASA unfurl solar array from SpaceX Dragon cargo vehicle like a party favor
Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum 2:10

Meet Ripon's athletic legends at Smit Museum

View More Video

Entertainment Videos