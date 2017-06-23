Watch ole 'Bandit' run: Fans ride to Georgia for film's 40th

FILE - In this March 12, 2016 file photo, Burt Reynolds sits on a 1977 Pontiac Trans-Am at the world premiere of "The Bandit" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas. Hundreds of fans in Trans Ams made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit." About 350 cars retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild ride from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977. Photo by Jack Plunkett