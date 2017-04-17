Jerry Rice-signed football stolen at charity event turned in

A California man suspected of stealing a football signed by former San Francisco 49er Jerry Rice has turned himself in.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2ptnLT6 ) 45-year-old Patrick Van Lam turned himself in Sunday after allegedly stealing the ball from a charity auction.
Police say Van Lam saw viral photos of himself stealing the ball and decided to surrender.
According to the report, the ball had been purchased by a guest at the auction for $3,500 before it went missing.
Van Lam has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and grand theft.
Police say a second man helped Van Lam take the ball, but he is still on the loose.
Comments