2 former inmates claim they were held past release dates

Two former inmates say the Hawaii Community Correctional Center held them past their release dates, in their lawsuits against the state Department of Public Safety.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2o9fIK9 ) Michael Kaonohi Perry Jr. and Kurt Russell Cardines filed two separate civil lawsuits March 16.
In his lawsuit, Perry says he was in jail 20 days after his release. Cardines' says he was held for three additional days.
The lawsuits seek damages for allegations such as false imprisonment, negligence "including the deprivation of liberty without due process" and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Perry's lawsuit also claims he underwent non-consensual and unjustified bodily contact during the 20 extra days he was in prison.
DPS spokeswoman Toni Schwartz says the agency will not comment while the case is pending.
