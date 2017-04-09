Canada commemorates centenary of pivotal Vimy WWI battle

A sentry stands next to a torch of remembrance at the National War Memorial during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Justin Tang
A woman turns on electronic candles during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
An image from the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France is projected onto the National War Memorial as sentries stand guard during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
A veteran holds a torch of remembrance during a vigil at the National War Memorial to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa, Ontario, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Sentries stand guard at the National War Memorial during a vigil to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge in Ottawa, ontario, Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Canadian soldiers march at a sunset ceremony and mounting of the vigil at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Commemoration ceremonies will take place on Sunday at the memorial to honor Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Virginia Mayo
AP Photo
Two Canadian Mounted Police officers march by a sign which reads Vimy during the opening ceremony of the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial visitors center in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France on Saturday, April 8, 2017. Commemoration ceremonies will take place on Sunday at the memorial to honor Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Virginia Mayo
AP Photo
Tribute messages are seen as part of the "Victory Medal-Poppy of Peace" installation by New Zealander artists Helen Pollock and Tony McNeight, at the Heroes square in Arras, northern France, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
People sit around the "Victory Medal-Poppy of Peace" installation by New Zealander artists Helen Pollock and Tony McNeight, during a ceremony on the Heroes square in Arras, northern France, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, takes a selfie with military personnel following the Poppy of Peace Ceremony in Arras, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, places a red disk with Alizeas Dinanceau during the Poppy of Peace Ceremony outside the town hall in Arras, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and French President Francois Hollande shake hands following an official welcoming ceremony at city hall in Arras, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017.
The Canadian Press via AP
Adrian Wyld
French President President Francois Hollande, left, shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Heroes Square, in Arras, northern France, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
French President President Francois Hollande, right, speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Heroes square in Arras, northern France, during a ceremony to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, left, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, right, attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, right, stand during commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
From left to right : Britain's Prince Harry, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Francois Hollande, Governor General of Canada David Johnston and Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 3rd left, his wife Sophie Gregoire, left, and son Xavier, 2nd left, French President Francois Hollande, 4th left, Governor General of Canada David Johnston, 5th left, and his wife Sharon, 3rd right, Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales
4th right, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 2nd left, and Britain's Prince Harry, right, pose at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, near Arras, northern France, as they attend the commemorations of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge, a World War I battle which was a costly victory for Canada but one that helped shape the former British colony's national identity, Sunday, April 9, 2017.
Replica biplanes perform a flypast during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Virginia Mayo
AP Photo
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 3rd left, his wife Sophie Gregoire, 2nd left, and son Xavier, left, French President Francois Hollande, 4th left, Governor General of Canada David Johnston, center, and his wife Sharon, Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, 3rd right, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, 2nd right, and Britain's Prince Harry, right, attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
The French armed forces perform a flypast during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Givenchy-en-Gohelle, France on Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Virginia Mayo
AP Photo
Britain's Charles, Prince of Wales, left, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, right, attend a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge at the WWI Canadian National Vimy Memorial in Vimy, France, Sunday, April 9, 2017. The commemorative ceremony at the memorial honors Canadian soldiers who were killed or wounded during the Battle of Vimy Ridge in April 1917.
Pool Photo via AP
Philippe Huguen
