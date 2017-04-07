Renovation of Dick Van Dyke's childhood home ramping up

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis Pause

3:02 How to declutter your life

0:54 Homicide in southwest Modesto

3:31 Human Trafficking Survivor Pursues Her Dreams

0:47 Mike Dunbar on Tom McClintock town hall meeting

0:15 Investigators look for clues in mystery of Gridley woman's disappearance

2:29 Sacramento's most wanted: This week's fugitives tend toward violence

2:13 Native Plant Garden

1:11 Ex-convict offers deal to former Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder