State Fair to feature 3 Doors Down, Peter Noone

The New York State Fair has announced some of its coming attractions, with performances by 3 Doors Down and Peter Noone.
A performance by rock band 3 Doors Down will close the first day of the fair's 13-day schedule on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The Grammy-nominated Mississippi band rose to international fame with their first single, "Kryptonite," and hit six-time platinum success with their debut album "The Better Life" in 2000. This will be their third appearance at the Fair.
On Aug. 28, Herman's Hermits Starring Peter Noone returns to the Fair's Chevy Court for an eighth appearance. Noone's 1960s British Invasion pop classic hits included "I'm Into Something Good," ''Can't You Hear My Heartbeat," and "There's a Kind of Hush."
The fair runs Aug. 23-Sept. 4.
Comments